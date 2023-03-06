Home States Andhra Pradesh

After 10 years, Indian wolves sighted in Andhra's Nallamala Range

One month ago, camera traps captured a pack of wolves in and around Rollapadu forest area and a few days ago, another pack was sighted near Dornala-Atmakur Srisailam Forest area.

By IVNP Prasad Babu
ONGOLE: Forest officers in the Nallamala Range recently sighted Indian wolves, an endangered species, in the Dornala-Atmakur border area. Sighting the wild animal after almost a decade has brought much cheer among forest officers and wildlife lovers. One month ago, camera traps captured a pack of wolves in and around Rollapadu forest area and a few days ago, another pack was sighted near Dornala-Atmakur Srisailam Forest area.

“Around 2-3 decades ago, there were a number of Indian wolves moving in and around Nallamala Forest. However, due to various reasons, their number dropped drastically over the past few years. With the measures taken by our forest department officers and field staff, the ecological balance of the forest has been well-maintained,” Markapur forest department deputy director Vignesh Appavu said.

The species, scientifically known as Canis lupus pallipes, was very commonly found in all rural grasslands of Andhra Pradesh, especially in parts of Prakasam district-adjacent to the Nallamala forest area. However, due to various reasons, including electricity fencing at agriculture fields, extensive use of pesticides, decreasing food sources, resulted in a drop in the number of wolves in Nallamala.

These wolves are potential livestock predators and mainly feed on antelopes, bucks, sheep, goat and rabbits. They generally live in smaller packs, rarely exceeding 6-8 individuals. However, when targeting big prey such as antelopes, they prefer to hunt in pairs.

“We will take some special measures to protect the wolves. We also request the public not to participate in any activity which can be harmful to the environment, wildlife and biodiversity of the Nallamala forest. We will take stringent action against those who cause harm to the animals,” Vignesh added. Responding to the news, Nallamala-Srisailam Forest Range Officer (FRO-Biodiversity) Shaik Mohammed Hayat said, “Sighting Indian wolves in the Nallamala forest is a very good sign for ecological balance and biodiversity. The species of wolves, placed under the schedule-1 category, are as endangered as tigers.”

