Home States Andhra Pradesh

Influenza virus H3N2: Cases with symptoms of fever on rise in Andhra

The infection may last for about five to seven days, which is considered to be the normal healing period.

Published: 06th March 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rising cases of intense cough lasting for over a week coupled with ailments like nausea, vomiting, sore throat, fever, body ache, and diarrhoea, observed in most parts of the State, can be linked to influenza virus H3N2, a subtype of virus that causes flu, said  National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The infection may last for about five to seven days, which is considered to be the normal healing period. In exceptional cases, the fever might get cured in three days also, said the doctors.“People are concerned as the symptoms of influenza are similar to those of Covid-19 virus. It is common in people aging 50 to 15 to experience seasonal cold or cough from October to February. Air pollution is one of the precipitating factors. Self-control and regulation needs to be practised by all. One should avoid crowded places, maintain respiratory hygiene and take the vaccination,” said the medical practitioners.  

Dr Kumbha Yugandhar, a noted Pulmonologist of Vijayawada said, “About 80% of the patients are coming to the hospital with developed upper respiratory infections along with fever. We observe that the cold hits them at first, followed by continuous headache, fever for one to two days, then body pain and finally the cough persists. Simple antibiotics are needed to cure continuous cough and body ache, but people are taking antibiotics as they used to take during the pandemic, which is not advisable.”

According to the Indian Medical Association, doctors, specially Rural and private medical practitioners should not prefer antibiotics, instead prescribe Crocin or Paracetamol for fever and Leo Citizen etc for cold. Speaking to TNIE, Dr C Srinivasa Raju, State president of the Indian Medical Association said, “People start taking antibiotics like Azithromycin and Amoxiclav etc, which needs to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance.”

Dr Raju also stated that several other antibiotics are being misused for certain conditions and are developing resistance among patients.“The most misused antibiotic drugs are Amoxicillin, Norfloxacin, Ciprofloxacin, Ofloxacin and Levofloxacin. We need to diagnose the type of infection first,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Influenza virus H3N2 Flu Covid 19
India Matters
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi during a visit of CBI officials in connection with the land for jobs scam case, in Patna. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs case: CBI team at residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi 
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
‘Never defamed my country’, says Rahul in UK
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses supporters during a public rally, at Khed in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray criticizes BJP, Eknath Shinde in first public rally since EC order
The eyewitnesses said that a group of villagers, against whom the police have booked a case, came to the houses in the Dalit colony and started throwing logs of wood and they also poured petrol.
Karnataka: Case against 25 after houses of Dalit families set ablaze, members escape unhurt 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp