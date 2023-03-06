PV Sindhu presents prizes to Vitopia 2023 winners on VIT-AP university campus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Academic excellence is crucial for career growth but excellence in sports and extracurricular activities are equally important, said India’s most successful badminton player PV Sindhu. She was the chief guest for Vitopia 2023 (A sports & Cultural fest) organised in the VIT-AP university campus and distributed prizes to the winners on Sunday.

Vice-Chancellor VIT-AP Dr SV Kota Reddy, Registrar of VIT-AP Dr Jagadish Chandra and Sindhu’s father PV Ramana attended the programme as the guests of honour.The second day of programme included various cultural events and prize distribution by film director Bobby Kolli and Tollywood actress Payal Rajput.

Sindhu suggested the students to give equal importance for academics and sports. Sports make people physically fit which is very important for physical health of the body, she added. She appreciated the sports winners of Vitopia 2023.Dr SV Kota Reddy said that sports have a vital role to play in the lives of students and should be well rounded in academic and other curricular activities to upgrade their skills.

Students from 48 universities and colleges came down to VIT-AP University to participate in the sports and cultural festivity. Paralympic volleyball team was selected for the forthcoming Paralympic games in Vitopia 2023.

VIJAYAWADA: Academic excellence is crucial for career growth but excellence in sports and extracurricular activities are equally important, said India’s most successful badminton player PV Sindhu. She was the chief guest for Vitopia 2023 (A sports & Cultural fest) organised in the VIT-AP university campus and distributed prizes to the winners on Sunday. Vice-Chancellor VIT-AP Dr SV Kota Reddy, Registrar of VIT-AP Dr Jagadish Chandra and Sindhu’s father PV Ramana attended the programme as the guests of honour.The second day of programme included various cultural events and prize distribution by film director Bobby Kolli and Tollywood actress Payal Rajput. Sindhu suggested the students to give equal importance for academics and sports. Sports make people physically fit which is very important for physical health of the body, she added. She appreciated the sports winners of Vitopia 2023.Dr SV Kota Reddy said that sports have a vital role to play in the lives of students and should be well rounded in academic and other curricular activities to upgrade their skills.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Students from 48 universities and colleges came down to VIT-AP University to participate in the sports and cultural festivity. Paralympic volleyball team was selected for the forthcoming Paralympic games in Vitopia 2023.