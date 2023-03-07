Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government expedites pending Telugu Ganga project works in Kadapa

However, the present government is determined to complete the pending works of Telugu Ganga project and ensure that last mile connectivity of the project is achieved. 

Published: 07th March 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

tap water water tap drinkinh water

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: In a bid to complete the Telugu Ganga project in the next 20 months, works have been expedited at an estimated cost of 28 crores. The project, which is almost 90 per cent completed in Kadapa, has been providing irrigation water to lakhs of acres of land and drinking water to hundreds of villages and towns in the district for the last 15 years. Once the project is completed over, the last mile ayacut under the project will also receive irrigation water and drinking water, fulfilling its objective. 

The pendency of mere 75 acres of land acquisition for the project along the main canals has rendered the project incomplete in the last one and a half decades. In fact, in 2011, GO 365 was issued closing the Jayalagnam project works.

However, the present government is determined to complete the pending works of the Telugu Ganga project and ensure that last mile connectivity of the project is achieved. 

Recently, 28 crores were sanctioned for the completion of the pending works, which are in bits and pieces of the projects. The total land irrigated under Telugu Ganga project in Kadapa district is 1.5 lakh acres and the government wants to achieve it. Besides 28 crores, another 6.4 crores was released for land acquisition of the 75 acre of land. 

According to Water Resources department officials, Telugu Ganga Right and Left main canal works are expected to be completed by December 2024. 

Once all the works are completed, another 30,000 acres of land under Gundam Raju Palle branch canal, Obulam Branch canal will be irrigated. Besides SR 1 and SR 2 of the project, 11 mandals under Brahmam Sagar project will receive water. Chintarapalle tank will be strengthened, releasing water downstream as discharge rate of 12,000 cusecs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telugu Ganga project
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | ANI)
BJP ideology ‘cowardice’, says Rahul Gandhi in London; draws Thakur flak
Namrata Chindarkar.
‘Women are burdened, time-stretched, unpaid’: IIM-A professor Namrata Chindarkar
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
New guidelines to clip influencers’ wings
Both the Muslim and Hindu communities came together and attended the wedding ceremony.
Religious harmony: Muslim couple marry in temple run by Hindu group in Himachal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp