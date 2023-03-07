Chhattisgarh to get package for losing Godavari water share

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 17th meeting of the Task Force for Interlinking of Rivers (TFILR) held here on Monday proposed to give a package to Chhattisgarh, if it forgoes its rights over 141 tmcft unutilised water in Godavari for Godavari-Cauvery river linking project. Governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh said they had no objection for the Godavari-Cauvery link, as long as their allocated Godavari water by the tribunal is protected.

Though the Chhattisgarh government was not invited for Monday’s meeting, as it was not a beneficiary State in the Godavari-Cauvery link project, the TFILR proposed to offer hydel power or others as a package for that State.

There might be indirect benefits to Chhattisgarh, once it is agreed to give 141 tmcft unutilised water of Godavari, TFILR chairman Sriram Vedire said after the meeting.

“As the TFILR cannot take a decision, the proposal for a package for Chhattisgarh will be placed before the Union Cabinet,” Sriram said. Before that officials would hold discussions with Chhattisgarh officials to prevail upon them for the project.

During the meeting, the officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh once again reiterated their stands that as per the tribunal awards, their share of assured waters in Godavari should be given fully to the projects in the respective States. The TFILR agreed for the same.

The TFILR proposed to construct a barrage at Inchampally in Telangana as off take point for Godavari-Cauvery link. However, Telangana officials wanted to take Sammakka barrage as off take point. Constructing a new barrage at Inchampally would adversely affect the operation of Medigadda barrage and Sammakka barrage, the TS officials said. The TS officials also wanted to give 50% share in 141 tmcft water to be diverted through the link, as vast extent of TS’ land would be submerged. The TFILR has decided to take up this issue with the Jal Shakti Ministry.

AP officials, who participated virtually from Vijayawada, proposed to take Polavaram as off take point. They proposed to divert Godavari waters from Polavaram to Nagarjuna Sagar Project. “If necessary, water from Nagarjuna Sagar can be diverted to Srisailam in reverse pumping method,” they suggested.

However, Sriraim said they could divert water from Polavaram, as Telangana would not get the benefit from Godavari-Cauvery link project. That was why they proposed Inchampally as off take point to benefit the TS, he added.

The DPR for the project was ready and the beneficiary States, including TS and AP, gave their consent for the same. As per the revised estimates, the 1,211-km long Godavari (Inchampalli barrage)-Cauvery (Grand Anicut) link’s estimated cost is Rs 39,274.92 crore. The project aims to introduce micro-irrigation system to improve water use efficiency.

HYDERABAD: The 17th meeting of the Task Force for Interlinking of Rivers (TFILR) held here on Monday proposed to give a package to Chhattisgarh, if it forgoes its rights over 141 tmcft unutilised water in Godavari for Godavari-Cauvery river linking project. Governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh said they had no objection for the Godavari-Cauvery link, as long as their allocated Godavari water by the tribunal is protected. Though the Chhattisgarh government was not invited for Monday’s meeting, as it was not a beneficiary State in the Godavari-Cauvery link project, the TFILR proposed to offer hydel power or others as a package for that State. There might be indirect benefits to Chhattisgarh, once it is agreed to give 141 tmcft unutilised water of Godavari, TFILR chairman Sriram Vedire said after the meeting. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “As the TFILR cannot take a decision, the proposal for a package for Chhattisgarh will be placed before the Union Cabinet,” Sriram said. Before that officials would hold discussions with Chhattisgarh officials to prevail upon them for the project. During the meeting, the officials of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh once again reiterated their stands that as per the tribunal awards, their share of assured waters in Godavari should be given fully to the projects in the respective States. The TFILR agreed for the same. The TFILR proposed to construct a barrage at Inchampally in Telangana as off take point for Godavari-Cauvery link. However, Telangana officials wanted to take Sammakka barrage as off take point. Constructing a new barrage at Inchampally would adversely affect the operation of Medigadda barrage and Sammakka barrage, the TS officials said. The TS officials also wanted to give 50% share in 141 tmcft water to be diverted through the link, as vast extent of TS’ land would be submerged. The TFILR has decided to take up this issue with the Jal Shakti Ministry. AP officials, who participated virtually from Vijayawada, proposed to take Polavaram as off take point. They proposed to divert Godavari waters from Polavaram to Nagarjuna Sagar Project. “If necessary, water from Nagarjuna Sagar can be diverted to Srisailam in reverse pumping method,” they suggested. However, Sriraim said they could divert water from Polavaram, as Telangana would not get the benefit from Godavari-Cauvery link project. That was why they proposed Inchampally as off take point to benefit the TS, he added. The DPR for the project was ready and the beneficiary States, including TS and AP, gave their consent for the same. As per the revised estimates, the 1,211-km long Godavari (Inchampalli barrage)-Cauvery (Grand Anicut) link’s estimated cost is Rs 39,274.92 crore. The project aims to introduce micro-irrigation system to improve water use efficiency.