Kadapa woman breaks the glass ceiling

38-yr-old quits her job in Malaysia to fight her insecurities due to recession, returns to India and empowers 24 women by setting up her own boutique

Published: 08th March 2023

By S Nagaraja Rao
Express News Service

KADAPA: Pedaballi Sushma has become a beacon of hope for all women out there who are struggling with that one big step that can empower them and make them independent.An M.Tech graduate, the 38-year-old stands as an inspiration to many women aspiring to become independent. She quit her job in Malaysia which paid her a decent salary and returned to Vempalle, her home town in India. She took the decision to fight her insecurities of losing her job due to the recession that was looming in Malaysia in 2017 as crude and palm oil prices tumbled down.

Along with her husband Munagala Prasad Reddy, Sushma returned to India and set up a boutique with the help of her mother in 2018. Even as success came slowly, Sushma was able to empower 24 women by employing them. With customers from the USA, Australia, Netherlands and other countries, she has recorded a monthly turnover of Rs 10-12 lakh, totalling around Rs 1 crore per annum. Of the Rs 1 crore turnover, Sushma pays about Rs 55 lakh as salaries to the 24 women working at her boutique shop.

It all started with Sushma stitching clothes for her kids when she was pregnant. She learnt to stitch through YouTube tutorials. When her family and relatives appreciated her designing skills, she was motivated to set up her own boutique. Initially, Sushma set up her shop with a single tailor. Later, she hired eight more professionals from West Bengal from villages near Vempalle.

She completed her B.Tech in EEE specialisation from KSRM Engineering College at Kadapa in 2008 and M.Tech from NIT Mangalore in 2010. She moved to Malaysia in 2012 with her husband.

