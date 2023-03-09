Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP cops invoke Prevention Detention Act against 32-year-old man

As part of it, a new initiative Sankalpam is launched to increase awareness among students and youth in an innovative way.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police invoked Prevention Detention (PD) Act against a 32-year-old for illegally transporting ganja and drugs on Wednesday. According to police, Jada Lakshmi Narayana, a resident of Nagarajupalli village in Martur mandal of Bapatla district was accused in several cases of transporting drugs.

Despite of several warnings from the police, Narayana continued to participate in unlawful activities manipulating and encouraging youth to consume drugs. Following this, the police invoked PD Act against him and shifted him to Rajahmundry central prison. SP Vakul Jindal said that Bapatla police department has been taking all required action to prevent illegal transportation, supply and consumption of drugs in the district.

As part of it, a new initiative Sankalpam is launched to increase awareness among students and youth in an innovative way. Nearly 13 cases were filed, 123.5 kg of cannabis was seized and 35 people were arrested till now in 2023. He warned that stern action would be taken against those who involve in illegal activities causing inconvenience to the public according to the law. He also instructed the police officials to increase vigil on local history sheeters.

