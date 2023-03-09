Concerted efforts critical for India to become leader in energy efficiency: Heeralal Samariya

Home States Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Concerted efforts from all States are critical in making India one of the leading nations in the world for energy efficiency, commissioner of Central Information Commission Heeralal Samariya said on Wednesday while interacting with officials of Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) in New Delhi.

The Commission has been holding a series of meetings with eminent personalities at the State and national levels to address issues surrounding climate change. Samariya suggested all States scale up energy efficiency by accelerating the adoption of global energy-efficient and low-carbon technologies that would ultimately contribute towards achieving National Climate Change targets (Panchamrit) of reducing one billion tonnes of carbon emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2070.

He observed that energy efficiency will assist all State governments in achieving energy security, contributing to opportunities to expand economies, create jobs, reduce energy consumption, and cut greenhouse gas emissions.

“To achieve the Panchamrit (India’s climate change goals set during the CoP26 meet in Glasgow), there is a significant need to enhance the use of energy efficiency methods in multiple ways as it could contribute to addressing 50% of climate change issues,” Samariya explained.

Samariya lauded APSECM after the officials explained to him the steps taken by the government towards promoting energy efficiency.

