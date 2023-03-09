Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government dental college and hospital  in Vijayawada gets 15 MDS seats

For the past 13 years, the college had only nine MDS seats in three departments.

Published: 09th March 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (dental education) on Wednesday sanctioned 15 additional MDS (Masters in Dental Surgery) seats to the Government Dental College and Hospital (GDCH) in Vijayawada for the upcoming academic year 2023-24. Since 2010, the college has had nine MDS seats, three each in the departments of Periodontia, Conservative Dentistry and Oral Surgery.

The Union health ministry has now issued a letter to the principal of GDCH, sanctioning additional 15 seats, three each in the departments of Orthodontia, Prosthodontics, Paedodontics, Oral Medicine and Oral Pathology in speciality courses, including Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology and Oral Microbiology, Oral Medicine and Radiology, Prosthodontics and Crown & Bridge, Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopedics and Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry.

For the past 13 years, the college had only nine MDS seats in three departments. However, after the officials of Dental Council of India inspected the facilities at the college in September 2022, they expressed satisfaction and sanctioned 15 MDS seats to the college.

GDCH principal Dr Kolasani Srinivasa Rao expressed happiness over the announcement and thanked principal secretary (health) MT Krishna Babu and director of medical education (DME) Dr Vinod Kumar for their cooperation. He said, “On behalf of the government, the DME has promised to provide equipment, including dental chairs and machinery.Currently, we are treating 300 outpatients daily. With 15 more MDS seats being allocated, we will be able to treat 150 additional patients every day.”

Dr Rao lauded the services of Dental Council Member Dr Mehboob Sheikh and Dr Satish Kumar Reddy in helping with the process. Meanwhile, the YSRC NTR president (health and medical wing) Dr Ambati Nagaradhakrishna Yadav congratulated Dental Council of India officials and others.

Boost to dental healthcare

Centre has sanctioned 15 seats, three each in the departments of Orthodontia, Prosthodontics, Paedodontics, Oral Medicine and Oral Pathology in speciality courses, including Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology and Oral Microbiology, Oral Medicine and Radiology, Prosthodontics and others

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Government Dental College MDS seats
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi liquor scam: ED questions Sisodia second time in Tihar
Represemntational image.
UP: Man transporting cows shot at by unidentified people
Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before the start of the fourth test cricket match between India and Australia.(Photo | PTI)
Diplomacy in times of cricket: A Motera Thursday with Modi and Albanese
Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp