Ferti Care opens new IVF Centre in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Ferti Care has opened a new State-of-the-art full-fledged IVF Centre at Jammichettu center in Mogalrajpuram in Vijayawada. This is the second clinic in the region after Ongole. Padmasree awardee Dr Manjula Anagani inaugurated the Ferti Care IVF Centre on Thursday.

Ferti Care medical directors Dr Ujwal JAsti and Dr Sravani said that Ferti care has completed more than 500 IVF cycles with 70 per cent success rate in the past two years. Various services would be available under the supervision of experienced doctors, they added. All India Private Medical College Association president Dr G Bhaskar Rao, DMHO Dr M Suhasini and others were present.

