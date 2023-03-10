Mega arrangements made for Bapatla MLC polls in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: All necessary action is being taken to ensure the legislative council elections are held successfully in a peaceful manner on March 13, said Bapatla collector Vijaya Krishnan. Disclosing the details of the arrangements for the elections at a media briefing in Bapatla town on Thursday, she said, “As many as 1,789 teachers are present, and 26,372 graduates have been identified in the district. Ninety per cent of the voter slips have already been distributed as over 28,179 voters will exercise their right to vote in the legislative council elections.”

As many as 13 polling booths have been set up for teachers, 27 booths have been set up for graduates in Chirala, Parchur, and Addanki constituencies. As the election code of conduct has been enforced, the police department has set up statistical surveillance teams at mandal borders to prevent any illegal activities. As many as 400 staff personnel and 665 police personnel were deployed for election duties, she added. As many as 13 flying squads, six statistical surveillance teams are inspecting the situation and web casting cameras have been set up at the polling booths.

Liquor shops will be closed on election day. Two most problematic and seven problematic polling centers have been identified and special police forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. As many as 231 history sheeters were bind over as a precautionary measure, she added.Earlier, she held a meeting with all local political leaders and discussed the rules and election protocol. She suggested them to follow regulations and cooperate with administration to successfully conduct the elections. Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal, and ASP Mahesh were also present.

