Home States Andhra Pradesh

Over 1-tonne fish found dead in S Yanam in AP

Elaborating, Vishnu said wastewater released from local fish ponds into the seawater ponds might have led to the mass fish deaths.

Published: 10th March 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Bata river

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo| EPS)

By S Trimurthulu
Express News Service

AMALAPURAM: Over the last 15 days, approximately one-tonne fish have died at S Yanam in Uppalaguptam mandal of Konaseema district.

While officials of the fisheries department have confirmed pollution in the saltwater ponds to be the reason for the mass fish deaths, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) have collected samples of the water for further testing.

Speaking to TNIE, fisheries department development officer (Uppalaguptam) P Naga Vishnu said, “More than one tonne fish have died due to water pollution. We have informed PCB about the situation and asked them to test the quality of water.”

Elaborating, Vishnu said wastewater released from local fish ponds into the seawater ponds might have led to the mass fish deaths.

Waste water from six drains, including Vasalathippa, Kunavaram, Kandikuppa and Chirra Yanam, is flowing into the salt water ponds, further affecting breeding of the fish. S Yanam has two saltwater ponds, Nachu Parra and Dalla Parra. These are connected to fish ponds and village drains through canals.

Fishermen from four villages use country-made boats to catch fish in these ponds.Thousands of dead fish washing ashore daily for the last 15 days during breeding season has put them in a fix. PCB assistant environmental engineer G Karuna Rekha said water samples were collected and sent to a laboratory for testing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Yanam Konaseema
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp