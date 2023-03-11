Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC seeks support from Kapu community in Andhra Pradesh

Former minister M Srinivasa Rao said Jagan gave a strong reply to critics of the Global Investors Summit as it attracted  lakhs of crores of investments.

Published: 11th March 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

TTD chief YV Subba Reddy. (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: TTD Chairman and YSRC regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy on Friday called upon the Kapu community to support YSRC candidate Sitamraju Sudhakar in the MLC election. Speaking at a Kapu community meeting, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is striving for the welfare of Kapus. Jagan lifted the cases filed in Tuni arson soon after he came to power.

He alleged that opposition parties were creating hurdles for Jagan’s plans to make Visakhapatnam the executive capital. He said by electing Sudhakar, the people of the region should support the executive capital plan. They should give the victory as a gift to Jagan, he said. Subba Reddy said very soon party posts and nominated posts will be filled.

Minister for IT Gudivada Amarnath said  26% of the population are Kapus and in all elections Kapus are the deciding factor. After bifurcation, Kapus have become more strong. Jagan gave tickets to 31 Kapus and of them 27 were elected. Five Kapus were given tickets for Lok Sabha elections and all of them were elected, he said.

Former minister M Srinivasa Rao said Jagan gave a strong reply to critics of the Global Investors Summit as it attracted  lakhs of crores of investments. “The MLC elections are semi-finals of the general elections. Hence, Kapus should strongly support the YSR nominee and ensure his victory,” he said.

