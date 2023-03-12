Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh logs 74 H3N2 cases in over 2 months

The H3N2 viral infection will be investigated with a Real-Time PCR  investigative test with a sample of material taken from the oral or nasal swab. 

Published: 12th March 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2023 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Face Mask

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: H3N2, a viral infection caused by an Influenza A-type variant, has become a cause of concern as two deaths have been reported in the country recently. Amid the surge in H3N2 influenza cases across the country, the Andhra Pradesh government sounded an alert by asking people to take precautionary measures in the State.  

The virus is more prevalent in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh when compared other regions in the State. As many as 74 people infected with the virus in the State were admitted to various government hospitals since January. Of these, 23 patients were admitted to the King George Hospital at Visakhapatnam and 10 to Government General Hospital in Srikakulam.   

Confirming the 74 admissions, Director of Medical Education Dr V Vinod Kumar said 12 cases were detected in January and nine were found positive in February for H3N2 in the VRDL lab in Tirupati. 
Speaking to TNIE, Dr Vinod Kumar said, “Paracetamol, Brufen, throat soothing agents are adequate for less complicated cases. Water, fruit juices, coconut water and ORS must be consumed in plenty. Taking rest is helpful to recuperate from the illness, and for serious cases, the anti-viral drug Oseltamivir 75mg two times a day will be useful. Hospitalisation is only needed when the oxygen levels fall below 94% and the person suffers from breathing problems.’’

Dr Kumbha Yugandhar, a noted Pulmonologist based out of Vijayawada, said that almost every family has a patient infected with the virus in the State. “High to moderate fever is an important and common symptom of H3N2.” Yugandhar added that people suffering from dry cough, which has been persisting for more than a week, will subside by taking simple measures. 

The H3N2 viral infection will be investigated with a Real-Time PCR  investigative test with a sample of material taken from the oral or nasal swab. 

Dr Manoj Kumar, consultant physician at Manipal Hospital said, “At least 70 cases are being reported with the same symptoms on a daily basis, but about 90 per cent of the patients are recovering within just three to four days. The situation has been continuing for the past three months. No need for tests such as RT-PCR or usage of High Antibiotic medication for the virus-triggered fever,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
H3N2
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp