Andhra Pradesh logs 74 H3N2 cases in over 2 months

VIJAYAWADA: H3N2, a viral infection caused by an Influenza A-type variant, has become a cause of concern as two deaths have been reported in the country recently. Amid the surge in H3N2 influenza cases across the country, the Andhra Pradesh government sounded an alert by asking people to take precautionary measures in the State.

The virus is more prevalent in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh when compared other regions in the State. As many as 74 people infected with the virus in the State were admitted to various government hospitals since January. Of these, 23 patients were admitted to the King George Hospital at Visakhapatnam and 10 to Government General Hospital in Srikakulam.

Confirming the 74 admissions, Director of Medical Education Dr V Vinod Kumar said 12 cases were detected in January and nine were found positive in February for H3N2 in the VRDL lab in Tirupati.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Vinod Kumar said, “Paracetamol, Brufen, throat soothing agents are adequate for less complicated cases. Water, fruit juices, coconut water and ORS must be consumed in plenty. Taking rest is helpful to recuperate from the illness, and for serious cases, the anti-viral drug Oseltamivir 75mg two times a day will be useful. Hospitalisation is only needed when the oxygen levels fall below 94% and the person suffers from breathing problems.’’

Dr Kumbha Yugandhar, a noted Pulmonologist based out of Vijayawada, said that almost every family has a patient infected with the virus in the State. “High to moderate fever is an important and common symptom of H3N2.” Yugandhar added that people suffering from dry cough, which has been persisting for more than a week, will subside by taking simple measures.

The H3N2 viral infection will be investigated with a Real-Time PCR investigative test with a sample of material taken from the oral or nasal swab.

Dr Manoj Kumar, consultant physician at Manipal Hospital said, “At least 70 cases are being reported with the same symptoms on a daily basis, but about 90 per cent of the patients are recovering within just three to four days. The situation has been continuing for the past three months. No need for tests such as RT-PCR or usage of High Antibiotic medication for the virus-triggered fever,” he said.

