Bobbili Veena likely to be presented to G-20 delegates

Bobbili Veena, popularly known as Saraswati Veena, a large plucked string instrument is used in Carnatic music.

The hereditary artisans of Sarwasiddi family of Gollapalli and Vadada under Bobbili mandal are making Bobbili Veenas to present the delegates of G20 Summit.

VIZIANAGARAM:  The famous Bobbili Veena is likely to get global attention as the Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to present its replicas as part of cultural exchange to the delegates of G-20 conference, which will be held on March 28 and 29 in Visakhapatnam. 

An artisan of Sarwasiddi family seen making
Bobbili Veena that will be presented to the
delegates of G20 Summit | EXPRESS

The State government has ordered at least 200 replicas of Bobbili Veena to Sarwasiddi family, which is famous for making the musical instrument, through Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation (APHDC) to present as a token of honour to the delegates. 

The G20 Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) conference being held in Visakhapatnam will focus on issues concerning future-ready urban infrastructure, financing future infra, increasing private financing and participation among others. 

Bobbili Veena, popularly known as Saraswati Veena, a large plucked string instrument is used in Carnatic music. The making of the veena began in the 17th century during the reign of Pedda Rayudu, the king of Bobbili Samsthanam who was a great patron of music. It has earned a GI tag in 2012 for its unique design and high-quality craftsmanship. However, it is gasping for its survival due to lack of artisans. Only 40 families of Sarwasiddi artisans from Gollapalli and Vadada are into the business. 

We received an order for 200 Bobbili Veenas from govt: Sarwasiddi artisan

Speaking to TNIE, Sarwasiddi Ramakrishana, in-charge of Veena making centre in Bobbili, said, “I am the fifth generation of Sarwasiddi family who are making the veena. My father Veeranna has received national award for master craftsman from the then President of India Neelam Sanjiva Reddy in 1980.’’ He added that Bobbili Veena has lost its glory with the emergence of electronic music instruments and digital sound system. “Now, Bobbili Veena is being used as a gift article to be kept in living rooms. We have been making small sized veenas as gift articles with jackwood and plastic material,’’ he added.

Only 40 families are there to make these veenas  in Gollapalli and Vadada. “We are working as craftsman only to continue the legacy of Bobbili Veena. Artisans of Bobbili Veena need more cooperation from the government as well as civic society to continue the legacy. We have given 185 Bobbili Veenas to the delegates of Global Investors Summit organised at Vizag on March 4 and 5,” he said. 

“Now, we have received an order for 200 Bobbili Veenas from the State government for the upcoming G20 Conference at Visakakhapatnam. We have made 70 of them so far and handed over to the officials. We will keep the remaining veenas ready by March 20. I hope the G20 Conference will help give a boost to our Bobbili Veena,’’ he opined.

VEENA MAKING TRADITION  CONTINUES FOR PAST THREE CENTURIES
Bobbili Veena is carved from a single piece of jackwood by Sarwasiddi community artisans of Gollapalli under Bobbili Samsthanam. Sarwasiddi hereditary artisans from Gollapalli have been continuing the tradition of making these veenas over the past three centuries. The  artisans of Gollapalli have made the veenas by using elephant tusks, stag horns and strings to get ‘Sapta Swaras’ during Bobbili Raja’s regime. They toiled at least 30 days for making of  the veena. Later, they replaced the elephant tusks and stag horns with plastic material imported from Mumbai.

