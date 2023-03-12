BRS to contest all seats alone: Andhra unit chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Making his intentions of going it alone clear in the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) AP president Thota Chandrasekhar said the party will field its candidates in all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

Speaking to the media in Vijayawada on Saturday, he described the BJP as a threat to the nation and that only BRS can effectively face it. “Both the TDP and the YSRC in the State have failed to combat the BJP. The only alternative before the people to combat the saffron party and its communal agenda is BRS,” he asserted.

Chandrasekhar accused the BJP of trying to suppress all the opposition parties, be it at the Centre or in the States. “Now, the BRS is emerging as an alternative to the BJP at the national level. Our leader KCR is making every effort to unite all the opposition parties to face the BJP, which is determined to see that there is no opposition,” he said.

Asserting that the BRS is not afraid of intimidation, he described the ED cases against BRS leader K Kavitha as a part of BJP’s nefarious strategy.

“The BJP has now become the number one enemy of Telugu States. Both AP and Telangana are suffering at the hands of the BJP government at the Centre. It has not resolved the bifurcation issues between the two States. In case of AP, no bifurcation assurances have been fulfilled, including provision of Special Category Status to the State,” he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Making his intentions of going it alone clear in the 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) AP president Thota Chandrasekhar said the party will field its candidates in all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State. Speaking to the media in Vijayawada on Saturday, he described the BJP as a threat to the nation and that only BRS can effectively face it. “Both the TDP and the YSRC in the State have failed to combat the BJP. The only alternative before the people to combat the saffron party and its communal agenda is BRS,” he asserted. Chandrasekhar accused the BJP of trying to suppress all the opposition parties, be it at the Centre or in the States. “Now, the BRS is emerging as an alternative to the BJP at the national level. Our leader KCR is making every effort to unite all the opposition parties to face the BJP, which is determined to see that there is no opposition,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Asserting that the BRS is not afraid of intimidation, he described the ED cases against BRS leader K Kavitha as a part of BJP’s nefarious strategy. “The BJP has now become the number one enemy of Telugu States. Both AP and Telangana are suffering at the hands of the BJP government at the Centre. It has not resolved the bifurcation issues between the two States. In case of AP, no bifurcation assurances have been fulfilled, including provision of Special Category Status to the State,” he said.