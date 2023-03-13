Home States Andhra Pradesh

22-year-old Bapatla youth found dead in America

He went missing for few days after which, his roommates filed a complaint with police, who found Arun’s body on March 3.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A 22-year-old youth, native of Bapatla district was found dead in a water pond at his house in America.Gowada Ramesh, a resident of Jonnathali village in Martur mandal of Bapatla district has two children. His eldest son G Nagasai Gopi Arun Kumar completed his BTech at a local college and went to America to complete MS at Lamar University.

He was staying at a house in Texas region along with five others. He went missing for few days after which, his roommates filed a complaint with police, who found Arun’s body on March 3. His body was sent to his hometown on Saturday.

