Kapu community leader Jogaiah wants ‘Jagan Povali, Pawan Ravali’ in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kapu patriarch Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah on Sunday called upon the Kapu community to strive to make Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to get reservation in education and employment, besides other welfare benefits.

Addressing a meeting of Kapu Sankshema Sena, he said their slogan is ‘Jagan Povali, Pawan Ravali’ to ensure that Jana Sena comes to power in the State in the next elections through which the economic uplift of Kapus and other communities is possible.

“The YSRC though promised to support the cause of Kapus as long as it does not affect the interest of BCs, has done nothing till date. We are only seeking reservation for Kapus from EWS quota and not from BC quota,” he asserted.The Kapu leader accused Naidu of trying to lure Pawan Kalyan into an alliance to return to power in the State.

