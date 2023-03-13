Home States Andhra Pradesh

Telugu novelist Ravuri’s 'Paakudu Rallu' adapted as a play for first time in 45 years

Nasrin Ishaque, a professor in theatre arts, directed the play with an aim to introduce the famous novel to the present generation and breathe a new life into it.

Published: 13th March 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu novelist Ravuri Bharadhwaja

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Forty-five years after it was published, Pakudu Rallu, magnum opus of the famous Telugu novelist Ravuri Bharadhwaja, was adapted as a play for the first time in Guntur. The novel is a graphic account of life behind the screen in the film industry.

Nasrin Ishaque, a professor in theatre arts, directed the play with an aim to introduce the famous novel to the present generation and breathe a new life into it. Understanding the language and converting the 600-page novel into a two-hour play was not an easy task for her. After a lot of research and coordination of great actors, the Nibha Theatre Ensemble, Nasrin’s own theatre group performed the play and mesmerised the audience.

Elaborating on why she chose Pakudu Rallu, Nasrin told TNIE, “The story is fascinating and larger than life.”It sheds light on the rise and fall of people in the film industry. It discusses the games and tricks people put up with to sustain in the industry and retain stardom for as long as they can, she explained and added, “More importantly, it is about an ambitious woman achieving her passion, despite all odds, a theme that can connect with the present-day scenarios.” she said, “Our team worked very hard to understand the gist of the novel and adapt it as a play.”

Though Nasrin can’t read or write Telugu and most of her team members are Tamilians, North Indians, and Assamese, the audience couldn’t find fault with their language or dialogue delivery. “Besides our performance, we have also received applause for the settings, lighting, and soundtracks,” she said and added that her team is planning to perform the play across the State.   

An award-winning novelist and poet

Though Ravuri Bharadhwaja studied only up to Class 7, his books are recommended as course works in BA, MA. Several PhD degrees have been awarded for research on his works. He has received honorary doctorates and Sahitya Akademi Award. He is third Telugu writer to be honoured with Jnanpith Award, country’s highest literary award.

