Tobacco ryots rake in moolah as auctions start in AP

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With auctions underway at 11 platforms under the Tobacco Board’s Southern Black Soil (SBS) and Southern Light Soil (SLS) regions, farmers have expressed satisfaction with the price offered by exporters and buyers.

It may be noted that auctions are being conducted in Ongole-2, Tangutur, Kandukur-1 and 2, Kanigiri, Kaligiri and DC Palli (both in SPSR Nellore district) Ongole-1, Vellampalli-2, Podili-1 and Kondepi platforms.

“We are happy with the price we are receiving for our quality grade tobacco stock at all platforms. We request tobacco board authorities to ensure the trend continues till the end of auctions for this season,” a farmer from Maddipadu mandal, K Ramanjaneyulu, said.

A total of 6,152 (3,095 in SBS and 3,057 in SLS) bales of tobacco were put up for auction under the 11 platforms on Saturday. Of the total, 5,420 bales were purchased by various buyers and exporters at a maximum price of 200 per kg.

Buyers offered a maximum price of Rs 200 per kg and the farmers expressed their happiness as they received an average of Rs 196.861 and Rs 197.92 per kg under SBS and SLS region.

On Saturday, around 2.6 million kg tobacco was purchased during auction under the SBS limits and 1.06 million kg in SLS region. For both phase 1 and 2, Tobacco Board Secretary D Venu Gopal, along with Tobacco Board-Regional Manager M Krishna Sri and other officials, board members, buyers and farmers, attended the inaugural ceremonies.

