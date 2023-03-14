211 CNG stations to come up in North Andhra Pradesh by 2030: Union Minister Rameshwar Teli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 211 CNG (compressed natural gas) stations will be installed in Srikakulam, Viziangaram, and Visakhapantam by 2030, Minister of State for Petroleum Rameshwar Teli said in Parliament on Monday while responding to YSRC MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy’s query. He said authorised centres, which have qualified for establishment of CNG stations, have set up 13 CNG stations in North Andhra districts.

Piped gas connection and CNG stations are part of City Gas Distribution Network and the works will be done by the authorised organisations under the supervision of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, Rameshwar explained and said permission for the city gas distribution across AP will be given after completion of 11-A CGD bidding round. Minister said Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy was established in Visakhapatnam for research, development and development of human resources with needed skill sets and expertise.

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 211 CNG (compressed natural gas) stations will be installed in Srikakulam, Viziangaram, and Visakhapantam by 2030, Minister of State for Petroleum Rameshwar Teli said in Parliament on Monday while responding to YSRC MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy’s query. He said authorised centres, which have qualified for establishment of CNG stations, have set up 13 CNG stations in North Andhra districts. Piped gas connection and CNG stations are part of City Gas Distribution Network and the works will be done by the authorised organisations under the supervision of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board, Rameshwar explained and said permission for the city gas distribution across AP will be given after completion of 11-A CGD bidding round. Minister said Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy was established in Visakhapatnam for research, development and development of human resources with needed skill sets and expertise.