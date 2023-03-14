Home States Andhra Pradesh

AIIMS Mangalagiri sees increase in outpatients

Hospital records a daily average of 2,500 outpatients compared to only 44 in 2019, says CEO

Published: 14th March 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS Mangalagiri
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  “Number of total outpatients per day has increased from 44 on March 12, 2019 to an average of 2,400-2,500 patients per day at present,” said Director and CEO of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)- Mangalagiri Prof Dr Mukesh Tripathi. He addressed the media persons here on Monday at AIIMS, Mangalagiri campus and explained the progress of the institute on the occasion of the completion of four years of patient care services.

He enumerated the journey of patient care at AIIMS from March 12 to till date. According to Dr Mukesh Tripathi, a total of 9,67,192 patients have availed outpatient services till March 11. Over four years, they extended inpatient services through 555 beds, ICU and surgery services through six OTs and trauma with emergency services are also made functional. All the advanced equipment like 256 slice CT, 3T MRI, High Energy LINAC, Low Energ y LINAC, High Dose Brachytherapy, 128 Slice CT simulator, rTMS & PET CT facilities have been made operational.

The advanced care is being provided to cancer patients now at the institute. He also said that cardiology services shall be made available when the faculty joins those departments. He emphasized that the institute is fulfilling providing quality services at affordable prices to the public and towards this, PM-JAY / Dr YSR Aarogyasri services have also been started at the institute.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission had also been implemented to expedite the OPD registration process. Medical Superintendent Dr Sankaran gave a brief overview of the patient care services available in all the departments in the institute. He also said that various surgeries like advanced cataract & retinal surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, hip & knee replacement surgeries and arthroscopy surgeries are being performed regularly at the institute. Dean (Academic) Dr Joy A Ghoshal, Dean (Exams) Dr Shreemanta Kumar Dash, Dean (Research) Dr Deepti Vepakomma, Medical Superintendent Dr Vineet Thomas Abraham, Chairman of Media Cell Dr Sankaran and Spokesperson of Media Cell Dr K Vamsi Krishna Reddy participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Mangalagiri All India Institute of Medical Sciences
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp