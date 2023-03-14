AIIMS Mangalagiri sees increase in outpatients

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Number of total outpatients per day has increased from 44 on March 12, 2019 to an average of 2,400-2,500 patients per day at present,” said Director and CEO of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)- Mangalagiri Prof Dr Mukesh Tripathi. He addressed the media persons here on Monday at AIIMS, Mangalagiri campus and explained the progress of the institute on the occasion of the completion of four years of patient care services.

He enumerated the journey of patient care at AIIMS from March 12 to till date. According to Dr Mukesh Tripathi, a total of 9,67,192 patients have availed outpatient services till March 11. Over four years, they extended inpatient services through 555 beds, ICU and surgery services through six OTs and trauma with emergency services are also made functional. All the advanced equipment like 256 slice CT, 3T MRI, High Energy LINAC, Low Energ y LINAC, High Dose Brachytherapy, 128 Slice CT simulator, rTMS & PET CT facilities have been made operational.

The advanced care is being provided to cancer patients now at the institute. He also said that cardiology services shall be made available when the faculty joins those departments. He emphasized that the institute is fulfilling providing quality services at affordable prices to the public and towards this, PM-JAY / Dr YSR Aarogyasri services have also been started at the institute.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission had also been implemented to expedite the OPD registration process. Medical Superintendent Dr Sankaran gave a brief overview of the patient care services available in all the departments in the institute. He also said that various surgeries like advanced cataract & retinal surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, hip & knee replacement surgeries and arthroscopy surgeries are being performed regularly at the institute. Dean (Academic) Dr Joy A Ghoshal, Dean (Exams) Dr Shreemanta Kumar Dash, Dean (Research) Dr Deepti Vepakomma, Medical Superintendent Dr Vineet Thomas Abraham, Chairman of Media Cell Dr Sankaran and Spokesperson of Media Cell Dr K Vamsi Krishna Reddy participated.

