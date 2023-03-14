Andhra Pradesh budget session from today, may conclude on March 24

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Budget Session of the AP Legislature will commence from Tuesday with Governor S Abdul Nazeer addressing the joint session in the Assembly at 10 am. Later, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet under the chairmanship of Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to finalise the agenda and the duration of the Session. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath is likely to table the Budget for financial year 2023- 24 in the Assembly on March 16.

It is learnt that the Session would be held till March 24. However, the exact number of days will be decided during the BAC meeting. As it will be the final full budget presented by the ruling YSRC before elections in 2024, the government is expected to allocate more funds for of welfare schemes.

The total budget outlay is estimated to be around Rs 2.60 lakh crore for the fiscal 2023-24. Sources said the government will explain the progress of the State during the last four years and will also hold discussions on welfare, decentralisation of administration and development as well as the recently held Global Investors Summit among other issues.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will chair the State Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to approve bills to be introduced in the Assembly during the Budget Session.

