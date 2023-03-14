Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh budget session from today, may conclude on March 24

The total budget outlay is estimated to be around Rs 2.60 lakh crore for the fiscal 2023-24.

Published: 14th March 2023 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Budget Session of the AP Legislature will commence from Tuesday with Governor S Abdul Nazeer addressing the joint session in the Assembly at 10 am. Later, the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) will meet under the chairmanship of Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to finalise the agenda and the duration of the Session. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath is likely to table the Budget for financial year 2023- 24 in the Assembly on March 16.

It is learnt that the Session would be held till March 24. However, the exact number of days will be decided during the BAC meeting. As it will be the final full budget presented by the ruling YSRC before elections in 2024, the government is expected to allocate more funds for of welfare schemes.

The total budget outlay is estimated to be around Rs 2.60 lakh crore for the fiscal 2023-24. Sources said the government will explain the progress of the State during the last four years and will also hold discussions on welfare, decentralisation of administration and development as well as the recently held Global Investors Summit among other issues.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will chair the State Cabinet meeting on Tuesday to approve bills to be introduced in the Assembly during the Budget Session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget Session of AP Legislature
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp