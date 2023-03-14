‘Andhra Pradesh govt expanding medical services to boost quality under Ayushman Bharat’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “The government is expanding services to provide quality medical services to the public and protect their health under Ayushman Bharat,” said Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) MT Krishna Babu. He along with Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare J Nivas visited the six-day training programme on Monday, which was organised by the Health, Medical and Family department at Acharya Nagarjuna University. The programme was organised on the expansion of health services such as eye, ear, nose, throat, mental health services, emergency health services, health services for the elderly, pregnant women, palliative care, anemia etc.

This Training of Trainers (ToT) programme was attended by four physicians from each district. On the occasion, the principal secretary addressed the medical officers about the importance of the programme.

“A comprehensive activity has been designed to train MLHPs (Mid Level Health Provider), staff nurses and ANMs on health programmes to provide quality medical services for all the rural and tribal remote people through 10,032 Dr YSR Village Health Clinics established in the State.

The AP government is spending 7.3 per cent of the State budget to provide the services to 100 per cent of the people”, he added. Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare J Niwas said, “As many as 64 types of medicines and 14 types of medical tests have already been made available in each clinic with a total of 105 types of drugs including 14 types of lab tests will be also available by the end of March. Anaemia among adolescent girls and health deficiencies among pregnant women will be identified, where proper medical services would be provided to them.” Many medical officilas and doctors participated.

