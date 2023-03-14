Home States Andhra Pradesh

JSP 10th formation day: Pawan defiant despite curbs on rally to Machilipatnam

JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said they will co-operate with the police, but journey of Varahi will continue.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan performed a special puja for his campaign car, Varahi, at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada.(Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

VIJAYAWADA:  Ahead of Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan’s scheduled rally to Machilipatnam in ‘Varahi’ for the party’s formation day, JSP political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar said they will co-operate with the police, but journey of Varahi will continue. On the police department’s request and considering it is the first day of the Assembly Budget Session, Pawan will not set out from Mangalagiri, but commence his journey to Machilipatnam, the venue of the party’s formation day celebrations, from Auto Nagar in Vijayawada at 2 pm, Manohar explained.

He called upon party cadres and supporters to be disciplined and co-operate with police and not hinder traffic. He said as scheduled, Varahi withstood at five places on the way to Machilipatnam without causing any traffic problems Earlier, Krishna district police imposed restrictions on the party’s rally under the Police Act.

Krishna district SP Palle Jashuva said prohibitory orders were in place on Vijayawada- Machilipatnam highway and asked the JSP leaders not to take out any rallies or public demonstrations as part of the party’s 10th formation day celebrations.

He also said JSP leaders, including Pawan, should not take part in car rallies as it would cause inconvenience to the public. “Stern action will be initiated as per law against those who violate prohibitory orders,” he added.

