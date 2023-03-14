Power star is TDP proxy, says Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Hitting out at the Jana Sena Party Chief, former minster and YSRC senior leader Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) accused Pawan Kalyan of working to benefit TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking just a day before JSP’s party formation day celebrations, Nani said, “If there was any Oscar in politics, it should be given to Pawan Kalyan.”

The YSRC leader took a swipe at Pawan for lacking commitment and remarked, “The actor-politician does not have a vision to serve the people. For two days in a month, he comes to the State and talks about politics. He speaks of caste in his speeches and at the same time talks about a caste-less society. He should be given Oscar for his political action.”

On Pawan’s remarks that the Kapus should not have any grudge against BCs, Nani sought to know whether people from the community have any differences with the backward classes.

“You are trying to create differences between Kapus and BCs for the sake of Naidu,” Nani alleged and said it is Jagan who is striving hard for the development of the Kapu community.

“Kapus rallied behind Jagan in 2019 elections and will rally behind him in 2024 and 2029 elections,” the former minister asserted and questioned why Pawan had to talk about caste, if he wants to serve the people with commitment and a vision.

Stating that Pawan was celebrating his party’s formation day as a festival, Nani said, “Last time, he celebrated the festival in Ippatam and this year he is coming to Machilipatnam. As a political party, what is the progress you have achieved in this year,” the YSRC MLA from Machilipatnam questioned.

