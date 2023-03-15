Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra government to reduce term of panels from 3 to 2 years

Cabinet gives nod for bills to amend SC, BC, minorities and women’s commission Acts; CM hailed for GIS success

Published: 15th March 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 07:06 AM

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attends the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting at the State Assembly on Tuesday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat on Tuesday, approved the AP State Commission for Scheduled Castes Act 2019 Amendment bill to reduce the tenure of the AP State SC Commission Chairman and members to two years from three. The Cabinet also gave its nod to enhance the tenure for another two years after its completion.

Similarly, the Cabinet also cleared the AP State Commission for Backward Classes Amendment Act 2019  bill to reduce the tenure of the commission chairman and members to two years from three. It also gave its nod to enhance the period for another two years after the completion of the tenure.

The AP State Minorities Commission Amendment Act 2019 bill also got the nod of the Cabinet  to reduce the tenure of the chairman and members to two years from three. It also gave its nod to enhance the period for another two years after the completion of the tenure.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Wakf Rules as per the guidelines prescribed by the Centre. Nod was given to the AP Women’s Commission Amendment Act, 1988 bill to reduce the term of the chairperson and members to two years from five.

The draft bills related to the AP Commission for Scheduled Tribes Act Amendment, 2019 and AP Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Scheduled Tribes Sub-Plan Amendment Act, 2013 were also cleared.The Council of Ministers congratulated the whole team of RRR movie for winning the  prestigious Oscar award for ‘Naatu Naatu’ song.

It hailed the efforts of Jagan for the success of Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Visakhapatnam. It opined that the summit reflected the credibility and efficiency of the YSRC government. Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao moved a resolution hailing the Chief Minister, and the Cabinet approved it with applause. It also congratulated Ministers Buggana Rajendranath and Gudivada Amarnath for the success of the summit, said Information and Public Relations Minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, while disclosing the details to mediapersons.

The Cabinet, besides giving nod for several bills to be tabled in the budget session of the Assembly, also approved the new Industrial Policy 2023-27.Social security pensions for the month of March will be disbursed to beneficiaries on April 3 owing to bank holidays on April 1 and 2.

AP State Commission for Scheduled Castes
