No more experiments, says Pawan Kalyan, professes respect for TDP chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena will not hesitate to come out of alliance with the BJP, JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said while addressing a gathering during the party’s 10th Formation Day celebrations in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

Stating that his party will not become a scapegoat in the 2024 elections, the actor-politician maintained that he will not resort to any experimentation this time. “I want myself and those with me to step into the Assembly for a better future of the State,” he asserted.

“Had the BJP State leadership worked with the JSP the way I had expected, TDP would not have been in the picture,” Pawan said even as he reiterated that he will not allow a split in the anti-YSRC vote in the State.“I do not have any extra love for TDP. I only have respect for Chandrababu Naidu, for his capability,” he said.

On going solo in 2024, the JSP chief said, “If there is accurate data on how much support the party has, I am not afraid to go solo.” However, he was quick to add that the party will not take chances and there will not be any more experiments.

Hinting at the widening differences with the BJP, Pawan recalled that when he wanted to contest the GHMC polls in Telangana, the BJP had prevented him, saying he represented Andhra Pradesh.

Taking exception to BJP’s remark, he said, “When I support them, I am an Indian, but when I want to contest, I become Andhra.” He added, “If minorities feel that BJP is oppressing them, I will not hesitate to come out of the alliance.”

Reiterating JSP’s seven principles, Pawan called upon people, particularly the youth, to rise above caste and see themselves as universal beings. At the same time, he wanted Kapus to stay united and take up the mantle of a big brother given its numerical strength to lead others towards political empowerment.

