Special plan prepared to develop parks: GMC head

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: GMC has prepared a special action plan to develop parks and walking tracks in the city to provide enough lung space for the residence of Guntur, said Civic body chief Kirthi Chekuri on Tuesday. As part of the outdoor inspection, Kirthi Chekuri visited Gandhi park, Chuttugunta walking track and inspected the development works.

She said that there were 20 parks in the city and Gandhi park was the most sought-after destination for picnic lovers. The park was spread over 6 km and it is located opposite of Guntur Municipal Corporation office.GMC has allocated Rs 6 crore for the renovation of Gandhi park, she added.

Renovation of aquarium, dinosaur theatre, open-air theatre, tree house, musical fountain, children’s play equipment, open gym, walking track, washrooms and parking area all worth Rs 3 crore were taken up to provide a complete experience to whole family, asserted Civic body chief.

In addition to this, the authorities were also planning to construct a new skating rink with international standards for the benefit of children and youth. Kirthi Chekuri said that most of the development works in the Gandhi park were completed and pending works would be completed in a couple of days.

