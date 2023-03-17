Andhra Pradesh Budget: Rs 11,908 crore to develop irrigation with focus on pending projects

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has earmarked Rs 11,908 crore for the development of water resources in the Budget 2023-24 presented in the Assembly on Thursday. The allocation is more than Rs 11,482.37 crore outlay in 2022-23. As per the revised estimates for 2022-23, the government has spent Rs 10,741.2 crore on irrigation and now the question is how much will it spend in 2023-24.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said the government is giving top priority to completion of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. “So far, 79.07% of the main dam and canal works have been completed. All measures are being taken to complete the R&R works simultaneously,” he said.

The Polavaram project, which is described as lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, witnessed the completion of spillway, approach channel, spill channel and pilot channel, besides two cofferdams (upper and lower).The works pertaining to filling up of scour pits near the lower cofferdam and construction of parallel diaphragm wall for the damaged port of the D-wall of the project during floods, are in progress now.

Apart from Polavaram, the government has focused on completion of all other major projects taken up under the Jalayagnam scheme to provide better irrigation facility to farmland and provide drinking water to villages, besides meeting needs of industries in all districts.

According to Buggana, the interlinking of Nagavali and Vamsadhara rivers is scheduled for completion by the end of March 2023 and Vamsadhara project phase-II of stage-II by June 2023 in Srikakulam district. The completion of Phase-I of Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project is planned next year to draw water to Nallamala Sagar. The phase-I and II of HNSS Project are planned for completion by December 2023. The Phase-I of the GNSS Project is scheduled for completion by March 2025 and phase-II by March 2026.

The Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage and Nellore Barrages across Penna were inaugurated by Chief Minister on September 6 last year to stabilise ayacut under Pennar Delta System, Kavali and Kanupur canals. “This fulfils a solemn assurance made to the people of Nellore district,” Buggana reminded.

The 68 Tanks Project is completed and ready for inauguration in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. The project will meet the drinking water and irrigation requirements of 100 villages in a drought prone area. This will also fulfil the long pending dream of the people of the villages.

Buggana said for the first time in several years, water was released to Godavari delta on June 1 and to Krishna delta on June 10 last year to ensure sowing of crops in time and therefore enabling harvesting before the onset of possible calamities. The early release of water to Nagarjuna Sagar Project canals on July 31 last year enabled farmers to reap a bountiful crop yield, he added.

Irrigation projects in north coastal districts have been allocated Rs 394.23 crore, those in Prakasam Rs 301.15 crore, while in Anantapur, including HNSS got Rs 270.38 crore and projects in Kurnool Rs 594.56 crore. Telugu Ganga works have been allocated Rs 818.61 crore. A sum of Rs 23.37 crore has been allocated for the modernisation of Godavari Delta and Rs 279.06 crore to complete all the projects and develop the entire ayacut in Krishna delta, he added.

