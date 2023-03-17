Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP skill corp scam: Order halting accused’s remand dismissed by HC

The judge observed that lower court refusing remand of an accused in the the alleged multi-crore APSSDC scam affected the progress of investigation.

Published: 17th March 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 08:05 AM

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday dismissed ACB special court order refusing the remand of GVS Bhaskar, a former employee of Siemens Industrial Software Private Limited (SISW), accused in the alleged multi-crore AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam.

Bhaskar was arrested in Noida and was brought to Vijayawada on a transit warrant on Thursday. Later, he was produced before the ACB special court in Vijayawada. After examining the remand report, the special judge said that Section 409 did not apply to the accused and that CBI could proceed by issuing notices under Section 41 (A).

Continuing the hearing of the revision petition filed by Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID), Justice B S Bhanumathi agreed with the argument of additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy that it became a trend in the lower courts to conduct a mini trial and refuse remand.

While arguing the case he said, “Which section is applicable and which section is not should be decided in the final hearing after the chargesheet is filed. But today, it has become a trend in the lower courts to conduct a mini trial and refuse remand. High Court needs to take it seriously.”

The judge observed that lower court refusing remand of an accused in the the alleged multi-crore APSSDC scam affected the progress of investigation. The court further observed, “What needs to be done has to be done at the time of remand.” It cited Supreme Court’s verdicts in such instances.

