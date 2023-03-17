Notwithstanding YSRC govt’s claims, growth not visible in reality: Payyavula Keshav

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking to know why there was no increase in the government income despite the rise in the growth rate, the opposition TDP pointed out how could the government expect an increase in revenue without increasing the capital expenditure. Though the government claimed allocation of lakhs of crores of rupees for development in the budget, it was not visible in reality, said Public Accounts Committee Chairman Payyavula Keshav.

He demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy answer as to why the revenue has not increased when the growth rate has gone up. While the expenditure during the previous TDP regime was Rs 95 out of an allocation of Rs 100, the expenditure was confined to Rs 40 to Rs 50 out of the allocated Rs 100 in the YSRC government, he pointed out.

Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, the senior TDP MLA asked Jagan whether he could come up with facts on what was the growth rate and revenue of the State during the regime of Naidu and what is the growth rate and revenue in the past four years of the YSRC government.

Terming Jagan a great capitalist but not an economist, Keshav said, in a rather sarcastic way, the global organisations are eager to study the economic policies of Jagan. He felt that Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath made every attempt to take the people of the State into an imaginary world in the last budget of this government, he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Seeking to know why there was no increase in the government income despite the rise in the growth rate, the opposition TDP pointed out how could the government expect an increase in revenue without increasing the capital expenditure. Though the government claimed allocation of lakhs of crores of rupees for development in the budget, it was not visible in reality, said Public Accounts Committee Chairman Payyavula Keshav. He demanded that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy answer as to why the revenue has not increased when the growth rate has gone up. While the expenditure during the previous TDP regime was Rs 95 out of an allocation of Rs 100, the expenditure was confined to Rs 40 to Rs 50 out of the allocated Rs 100 in the YSRC government, he pointed out. Speaking to mediapersons at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, the senior TDP MLA asked Jagan whether he could come up with facts on what was the growth rate and revenue of the State during the regime of Naidu and what is the growth rate and revenue in the past four years of the YSRC government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Terming Jagan a great capitalist but not an economist, Keshav said, in a rather sarcastic way, the global organisations are eager to study the economic policies of Jagan. He felt that Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath made every attempt to take the people of the State into an imaginary world in the last budget of this government, he said.