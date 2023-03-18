Home States Andhra Pradesh

National science exhibition kicks off at Vignan varsity

Over 20,000 students from across the country participated in the exhibition.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Students should be encouraged to co ncentrate on research and new innovations to contribute for the nation’s economic growth, said IIEST Shibpur director Prof Parthasarathy Chakrabarty. He along with Vignan Educational Institutions chairman Dr Lavu Rathaiah and other dignitaries launched the two-day national-level science exhibition Srijanankura-2K23 at Vignan University on Friday. Over 20,000 students from across the country participated in the exhibition.

The chairman said that students should stay abreast of technological advancements and innovations regularly. Competitions in all nine categories were conducted including automation, infra engineering, food processing, chemical technology, computer applications, pharma & life sciences, electronics, management studies and basic science competitions. V-C Prof P Nagabhushan, AP government I&P Advisor Rajeev YSR and others were also present.

