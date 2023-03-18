Polavaram project, Special Category Status figure in AP CM’s plea to Modi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and once again discussed matters related to the Polavaram project, unresolved issues pertaining to the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and special category status (SCS) among others.

In a memorandum submitted to Modi, Jagan reminded him of the key issues that remain unresolved, despite several rounds of discussions held by the special committee constituted under the chairmanship of Union finance secretary to attend to plethora of issues mentioned in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

The Chief Minister sought the Prime Minister’s intervention in release of pending amount of Rs 36,625 crore under Resource Gap Funding for the financial year 2014-15, while reminding him that the Central Government had promised the same in Parliament.

Highlighting the importance of the Polavaram Irrigation Project to Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister observed that the project will become a reality, if the Central government provides adequate support in a timely manner.

He urged PM Modi to reimburse arrears of Rs 2,600.74 crore, pending for the past two years,incurred by the State government on the project at the earliest.Chief Minister Jagan requested him to accept the Technical Advisory Committee’s estimates pegged at Rs 55,548 crore for the project and treat drinking water supply component as its part.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy calls on Union Home Minister

Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday | Express

He also asked the PM to release Rs 10,000 crore on an as-hoc basis to expedite the construction of the irrigation project and pay compensation to the displaced.Pointing out that the State’s borrowing limit has been restricted due to previous government’s excessive borrowing, the Chief Minister said his government was at the receiving end as borrowing limit of Rs 42,472 crore, provided in 2021-22, was subsequently reduced to Rs 17,923 crore. He requested Modi to intervene and take a positive decision.

The CM urged Modi’s intervention in clearing of pending dues to the tune of Rs 7,058 crore outstanding from Telangana Discoms to AP Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO) for electricity supplied between 2014 and 2017. Further, Jagan brought to the PM’s notice that Andhra Pradesh has incurred a financial burden of Rs 5,527 crore on supplying ration to 56 lakh families under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) due to irrational selection of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act.

The CM pointed out that even NITI Aayog had determined that AP’s request is genuine in this regard and stressed the need for appropriate action by the Centre. He requested the PM to allocate the unutilised ration quota to the State as compensation.

Once again, Jagan urged Modi to intervene in fulfilling the promise of Special Status to Andhra Pradesh made during bifurcation and noted, “It will ensure AP gets more grants and tax concessions, benefitting the State financially. Besides, it will also support expansion of large-scale industries and the service sector, further helping the State to move towards self-reliance.”

Informing the Prime Minister about the reorganisation of the State to carve out 26 districts for administrative convenance, Jagan said while each district has an average population of 18 lakh, there are only 14 medical colleges in the State, including the three that were recently sanctioned.

He requested Modi to grant permission for 12 medical colleges in the State for which clearances are pending. Reminding the PM of the Centre’s promise to set up a steel plant in Kadapa district, the CM requested for allotment of required mines to APMDC for catering to its raw material needs.Later in the day, the Chief Minister also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah before returning to Andhra Pradesh.

