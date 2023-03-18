Home States Andhra Pradesh

Social welfare hostel students from Andhra Pradesh meet PM

The visited Delhi as a part of Sandarshan cum Educational tour organised by the Indian Bank under its CSR to give an opportunity to the poverty-stricken Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe children.

Students with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday | Express

By K Kalyan krishna kumar and S Nagaraja rao
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/KADAPA: Social Welfare Hostel students from Andhra Pradesh met PM Narendra Modi on Thursday in New Delhi, as a part of Delhi Sandarshan cum Educational tour organised by the Indian Bank under its CSR to give an opportunity to the poverty-stricken Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe children.

A total of 75 students of class 8 and 9, including 15 from Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh, and 60 students from Viruddha Nagar and Ramanathapuram of Tamil Nadu were selected for the tour. Bhaskar Rao, HWO from Vizianagaram district said, “The children interacted with the PM, who asked them about their studies and living conditions and inquired them about the Jan Dhan Yojana.”

The PM also distributed books like Exam Warrior and Gandhi’s India Unity in Diversity to the students.
K Alivelu Mangamma, HWO, Gajuwaka, Visakhapatnam said, “All the students also visited Pradhanamanti Sangrahalaya with great enthusiasm.”Speaking to TNIE, N Lavanya, a student from Pendurti, said, “All of us fostered life-long memories. Thanks to Indian Bank for the great opportunity,” she said.

