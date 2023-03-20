Home States Andhra Pradesh

Adani Krishnapatnam Port records highest coal loading of 12.95 MT

Adani Krishnapatnam Port commenced its operation in November 2009, and remained as the major contributor to the Vijayawada Division’s share in freight loading and revenue.

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Adani Krishnapatnam Port Private Siding Limited of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway achieved a record coal loading of 12.95 MT by rail as on March 18. This is the highest-ever coal volume dealt in a financial year since its inception, surpassing the previous benchmark of 12.94 MT during the year 2014-15 corresponding period.

During the current year, the port has loaded 17.40 million tonnes of commodities, with coal occupying a majority share of 75 per cent share in total loading and revenue.

Adani Krishnapatnam Port commenced its operation in November 2009 and remained the major contributor to the Vijayawada Division’s share in freight loading and revenue. Coal and fertilizers are the major commodities dealt with at this port. The freight earnings of the port also reached to a new height of Rs 1,940.23 crore, which is 110 per cent more than the previous year’s (2021-22) revenue of Rs 923.61 crore.

The growth rebound in freight loading is seen across the freight segment with all commodities witnessing higher loading levels during the current financial year compared to the same period in the last financial year.

The commodity-wise loading in the financial year includes 12.95 MT of coal (75%), 2 MT of limestone (9%), 1.4 MT of fertilizers (8%) and 1 MT of other commodities (8%).DRM of Vijayawada Division Shivendra Mohan appreciated V Rambabu, IRTS, Sr DCM, G Somasekhar Naidu, DCM  and the commercial team for their efforts.

