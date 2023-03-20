Home States Andhra Pradesh

After protests, TDP nominee gets certificate of election in AP

The YSRC alleged lapses and complained to the Election Commission, while the TDP too sought the Election Commission’s intervention to declare the result.

Published: 20th March 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy

Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy (Photo |Facebook)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: After several hours of drama and protests, the district authorities declared the results of the West Rayalaseema Graduates’ Constituency MLC election late Saturday night. However, the declaration form was handed over to the winning candidate on Sunday morning only.

TDP’s Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy won the Anantapur-Kadapa-Kurnool Graduates Constituency MLC election by a majority of 7,543 votes in the second preference vote counting. The counting of votes started on March 16 and went on for nearly 50 hours. YSRC’s V Ravindra Reddy led throughout the first preference vote counting but slipped into the second position when the second preference vote counting started.

District Returning Officer S Nagalakshmi issued the declaration letter to the winning candidate on Sunday morning, putting an end to the election process.

