BEE invites industries for energy efficiency projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of strengthening the energy efficiency sector by promoting energy efficiency investments in all the States and tapping the country’s energy efficiency investment potential of Rs 10.02 lakh crore by 2031 on a fast track mode, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has invited large industries, establishments and Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises and other stakeholders to register on BEEs online facilitation centre and submit willingness forms seeking financial support to implement energy efficiency projects.

During the webinar with all the State Designated Agencies (SDAs), BEE deputy director general Ashok Kumar said that energy efficiency is considered to be a significant tool to increase energy security, and contribute towards the country’s climate change targets and sustainability of energy in the future.

He advised all the SDAs including Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) to put strong efforts in their respective States to achieve the state energy efficiency targets set by BEE.BEE director Vineeta Kanwal said the objective of the facilitation centre is to collect the willingness forms and spread awareness of BEE’s financing schemes among various beneficiaries like large industries/Designated Consumers (DCs) under the Perform, Achieve, Trade Scheme of BEE, MSMEs, commercial and institutional buildings, Municipalities, Corporations.

“The facilitation centre prepares the list of energy efficiency technologies and manages an online platform for mobilizing energy efficiency financing in the country. This step of BEE could be a turning point for accelerating energy efficiency in the country,” she said.

“The BEE facilitation centre has identified 73 energy efficiency financing projects worth Rs 2500 crore from Pan-India in the past couple of months, out of which around 30 projects worth around Rs 400 crore were identified from Andhra Pradesh itself that stood as front runner state in identifying energy efficiency financing projects,” said the director.

VIJAYAWADA: As part of strengthening the energy efficiency sector by promoting energy efficiency investments in all the States and tapping the country’s energy efficiency investment potential of Rs 10.02 lakh crore by 2031 on a fast track mode, Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has invited large industries, establishments and Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises and other stakeholders to register on BEEs online facilitation centre and submit willingness forms seeking financial support to implement energy efficiency projects. During the webinar with all the State Designated Agencies (SDAs), BEE deputy director general Ashok Kumar said that energy efficiency is considered to be a significant tool to increase energy security, and contribute towards the country’s climate change targets and sustainability of energy in the future. He advised all the SDAs including Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) to put strong efforts in their respective States to achieve the state energy efficiency targets set by BEE.BEE director Vineeta Kanwal said the objective of the facilitation centre is to collect the willingness forms and spread awareness of BEE’s financing schemes among various beneficiaries like large industries/Designated Consumers (DCs) under the Perform, Achieve, Trade Scheme of BEE, MSMEs, commercial and institutional buildings, Municipalities, Corporations.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The facilitation centre prepares the list of energy efficiency technologies and manages an online platform for mobilizing energy efficiency financing in the country. This step of BEE could be a turning point for accelerating energy efficiency in the country,” she said. “The BEE facilitation centre has identified 73 energy efficiency financing projects worth Rs 2500 crore from Pan-India in the past couple of months, out of which around 30 projects worth around Rs 400 crore were identified from Andhra Pradesh itself that stood as front runner state in identifying energy efficiency financing projects,” said the director.