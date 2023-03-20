Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Don’t reinstate teachers suspended in POCSO cases’

Published: 20th March 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

S Suresh Kumar

School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar (Photo | S Suresh Kumar @ LinkedIn)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar held a review meeting with the RJDs and District Education Officers on the pending disciplinary cases against teachers here on Sunday. He ordered the officials to the timely conclusion of disciplinary cases related to the POCSO Act and child sexual abuse cases.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said, “Don’t reinstate the teachers who were suspended due to POCSO/Child sexual abuse cases, until completion of enquiry and other disciplinary actions against them by reviewing the suspension periodically as per rules up to two years”.

The officers were instructed to create awareness on good touch and bad touch among the children through posters, videos etc., and also to strictly implement the instructions regarding such cases of abuse.

“A three-member committee will be set up with school education, women’s child welfare, revenue and police officers. At least one woman officer will be the inquiry officer,” he added.

