Poorly maintained solar panels force tribals to walk over 2km to fetch water

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The failure of the officials to repair the solar systems that were installed for providing drinking water has left several hamlets in the Parvathipuram-Manyam agency reeling under an acute shortage of safe drinking water for nearly a year now.

At least 107 solar systems out of 407 are under repair due to a lack of maintenance in Parvathipuram and Seethampeta Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) limits. Tribes of several hilltop villages are forced to trek over 2 km to fetch drinking water from local streams, pits and agriculture wells.

Though there is a good number of water resources, delays in repairing solar systems has forced the villagers to run from pillar to post for safe drinking water. The State government had set up drinking water tanks along with solar systems in hilltop villages, with a population of less than 250, to overcome power-related difficulties in drinking water supply.

The previous government had set up as many as 416 drinking water tanks in 407 hilltop villages in Seethampeta and Parvathipuram ITDA limits with motors and solar systems to avoid power-related difficulties for their functioning during the summer season. They had installed as many as 160 solar systems in Seethampeta, 83 in Kurupam, 54 in Gummalaxmipuram, 43 in Komarada, 21 in Parvathipuram, 15 in Jiyyammavalasa, 11 in Pachipenta, nine in Bhamini, six each in Saluru and Veeraghattam, four in Makkuva, three in Palakonda and one in Balijipeta mandals.

Though the government had set up these solar systems, the ITDA officials have failed to maintain the solar systems, which in turn has led to their damage following the recent rains, gales and cyclones. What’s even worse is the local authorities have failed to complete the repair work due to a shortage of funds. At least 107 water tanks have become scarecrows for these villages due to a lack of proper maintenance of the solar systems.

As a result, the tribes of those villages are forced to trek long distances in order to get access to drinking water. Speaking to TNIE, A Rajendra of Adangi village in Kotturu mandal said, “The solar panels were damaged with the rains and gales one year ago. Officials did not repair the solar system. We do not have funds in our grama panchayat. We are walking at least one kilometre to get drinking water. We have complained about it to ITDA many times in Spandana grievances. However, no action has been taken yet.’’

When TNIE was contacted, Rural Water Supply (RWS) EE O Prabhakara Rao said, “At least 100 solar systems were under repair. We have estimated the prices of the spare parts and are on the job to take up repair works.’’ He said that they were working towards providing safe drinking water to every tribal hamlet under the summer action plan.

