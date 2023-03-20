Home States Andhra Pradesh

Poorly maintained solar panels force tribals to walk over 2km to fetch water

Though there are good number of water resources, delay in repairing solar systems  has forced the villagers to run from pillar to post for safe drinking water.

Published: 20th March 2023 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Drinking water crisis , Drinking water

For representational purpose

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The failure of the officials to repair the solar systems that were installed for providing drinking water has left several hamlets in the Parvathipuram-Manyam agency reeling under an acute shortage of safe drinking water for nearly a year now.

At least 107 solar systems out of 407 are under repair due to a lack of maintenance in Parvathipuram and Seethampeta Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) limits. Tribes of several hilltop villages are forced to trek over 2 km to fetch drinking water from local streams, pits and agriculture wells.

Though there is a good number of water resources, delays in repairing solar systems has forced the villagers to run from pillar to post for safe drinking water. The State government had set up drinking water tanks along with solar systems in hilltop villages, with a population of less than 250, to overcome power-related difficulties in drinking water supply.

The previous government had set up as many as 416 drinking water tanks in 407 hilltop villages in Seethampeta and Parvathipuram ITDA limits with motors and solar systems to avoid power-related difficulties for their functioning during the summer season. They had installed as many as 160 solar systems in Seethampeta, 83 in Kurupam, 54 in Gummalaxmipuram, 43 in Komarada, 21 in Parvathipuram, 15 in Jiyyammavalasa, 11 in Pachipenta, nine in Bhamini, six each in Saluru and Veeraghattam, four in Makkuva, three in Palakonda and one in Balijipeta mandals.

Though the government had set up these solar systems, the ITDA officials have failed to maintain the solar systems, which in turn has led to their damage following the recent rains, gales and cyclones. What’s even worse is the local authorities have failed to complete the repair work due to a shortage of funds. At least 107 water tanks have become scarecrows for these villages due to a lack of proper maintenance of the solar systems.

As a result, the tribes of those villages are forced to trek long distances in order to get access to drinking water. Speaking to TNIE, A Rajendra of Adangi village in Kotturu mandal said, “The solar panels were damaged with the rains and gales one year ago. Officials did not repair the solar system. We do not have funds in our grama panchayat. We are walking at least one kilometre to get drinking water. We have complained about it to ITDA many times in Spandana grievances. However, no action has been taken yet.’’

When TNIE was contacted, Rural Water Supply (RWS) EE O Prabhakara Rao said, “At least 100 solar systems were under repair. We have estimated the prices of the spare parts and are on the job to take up repair works.’’ He said that they were working towards providing safe drinking water to every tribal hamlet under the summer action plan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
solar panels drinking water Parvathipuram-Manyam agency
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp