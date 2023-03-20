Home States Andhra Pradesh

TTD gears up for Vontimitta annual brahmotsavam

District SP Anburajan said  around 3,500 police were deployed  in 2022, while this year 4,000 security personnel will be deployed.

Published: 20th March 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials should coordinate with district officials and make the annual brahmotsavam at Vontimitta temple a huge success, said TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy.

During the review meeting held with the district Collector Vijaya Ramaraju, SP Anburajan and other officials in Vontimitta at YSR Kadapa district, the EO said all the departments should complete the Kalyana Vedika works by March 31 including CC cameras, Control Room, Barricades, Galleries, electrical and other works.

“Another high-level review meeting will be held before this month's end”, he added. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the Pattu Vastrams on behalf of the State government on the day of the state festival of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 5.

The Collector said all arrangements for Annaprasadam, security, electricity, traffic regulation, parking, first aid centres, Help Desks, VIP passes, sanitation and public address system have to be completed within time schedule. District SP Anburajan said around 3,500 police were deployed in 2022, while this year 4,000 security personnel will be deployed.

