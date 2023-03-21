Home States Andhra Pradesh

Constable, who rescued woman from claws of death, awarded for his bravery in AP

He jumped back, rescued her from drowning and handed over to her parents after giving her counselling. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director general of police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy on Monday presented an appreciation certificate and cash reward to armed reserve constable Angani Chinna Veerababu, who foiled a woman’s suicide bid. The woman allegedly jumped into the  Godavari river from Yanam- Yedurulanka bridge to commit suicide.  

The DGP Rajendranath Reddy interacted with the constable in his office in Mangalagiri and further instructed the officials concerned to recommend Veerababu’s name for Prime Minister Life Saving Award. 

The incident happened on Friday afternoon when constable Veera Babu was on his way to attend his grandmother’s funeral. Meanwhile, he stopped on the bridge to buy some flowers when he saw a woman jumping into the river from the bridge. He jumped back, rescued her from drowning and handed them over to her parents after giving her counselling. 

