Home States Andhra Pradesh

Gorantla project to end drinking water woes in Guntur

The project, which was delayed due to pandemic & unavailability of land, gains pace; likely to benefit 2.34L people in merged villages

Published: 21st March 2023 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Water, Water conservation, rainwater

Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The water reservoir at Gorantla whose construction is underway is going to put an end to the long pending drinking water woes of people in merged villages of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC).

 In 2010, around 10 villages were merged with GMC, including Gorantla, Reddypalem, Pedapalakaluru, Nallapadu, Chowdavaram, Naidupet, Potturu, Ankireddypalem, Etukuru and Budampadu. Since then, the civic body has been providing drinking water through water tankers, which is barely adequate for the villagers. 

For the past decade, the people in these villages and in the tail end of the city are suffering due to inadequate drinking water supply and the situation is worse during summer. Currently, the estimated population of the city is around 10 lakh and about 125 million gallons of water are being supplied to the people each day, which is far from sufficient. 

In order to resolve the water problems, the officials are making proposals to increase the capacity of Sangam Jagarlamudi Head Waterworks from which the entire city gets water. Along with this, in 2019, under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) scheme, a drinking water project was initiated at Gorantla with a sum of Rs 33 crore. 

The 53 MLD project, includes a 10 km pipeline and two reservoirs, one with 600 kl and another with 4,200 kl capacity. About 2.34 lakh people will get benefitted from this project. 

The project got delayed due to various reasons, including delay in getting required permissions, unavailability of suitable land and the Covid-19 pandemic. With GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri’s initiatives, the works gained pace a couple of months back. While the two reservoirs are almost completed, the laying of pipelines of head water works in Pandulavari Colony is under progress.

The civic body chief instructed the town planning and engineering department officials to speed up the pending works and finish them as soon as possible. The villagers are waiting for the project to be completed and are hoping that they will get sufficient drinking water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gorantla project drinking water Guntur Municipal Corporation
India Matters
Proceedings of Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, March 21, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament standoff: Both Houses adjourned amid uproar over Adani, Rahul
Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel flag march amid a crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh and his aides, in Jalandhar, March. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal: Internet services to resume in Punjab except for some districts
WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee interacting with her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo | EPS)
Third front buzz grows as Mamata set to meet with Odisha CM Naveen this week
A collage of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Please don't stop Delhi budget, Kejriwal writes to PM Modi amid tussle with L-G

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp