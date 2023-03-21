Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘ Kakinada-Vizag-Srikakulam gas pipeline to be completed by 2024’: Rameswar Teli

Previously, works between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam were to be completed by June 30, 2021 and by June 30, 2022, between Vizag and Srikakulam, Teli said. 

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kakinada-Vizag-Srikakulam natural gas pipeline will be completed by June 2024, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli informed Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a query raised by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

He pointed out that though the deadline was June 30, 2022, it was extended to June 30, 2024, on the request of Andhra Pradesh Gas Distribution Corporation (APGDC).

The minister explained that that the Natural Gas Regulatory Board made Andhra Pradesh Gas Distribution Corporation (APGDC) an authorised organisation for construction and monitoring of Kakinada-Vizag-Srikakulam natural gas pipeline in 2014. 

However, due to the Covid pandemic, problems faced during rainy season for construction of pipeline, delay in release of funds, the APGDC requested the Board for an extension till June 2024, the minister elaborated. 

