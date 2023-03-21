Home States Andhra Pradesh

Worker of Parry Sugars refinery dies in tyre explosion in Kakinada

Not to be mentioned, it is the third incident since August last year. As many as five workers lost lives in past two incidents.

KAKINADA: In another tragic incident, a worker of Parry Sugars Refinery India Private Limited company died on the spot after the tyre of a dozer machine exploded while refilling. The incident came in to light when the workers staged a protest and accused the company management of negligence and concealing the matter from the police.

According to Kakinada DSP Muralikrishna Reddy, the deceased Shiva Kumar was filling air in the tyre of a dozer machine. Due to overpressure, the dozer wheel tyre exploded and the wheel disc hit Shiva, making him unconscious. T

he company authority rushed him to Kakinada GGH where he was declared brought dead. The trade union leaders Rambala Satish, Medisetti Venkata Ramana and others raised suspicion over the company authority for acting in absence of the police.  

Not to be mentioned, it is the third incident since August last year. As many as five workers lost their lives in past two incidents.
 

