AP JAC Amaravati launches ‘Work to Rule’in Vijaywada

Speaking to mediapersons, AP JAC Amaravati Chairman said that the government was doing injustice to employees in every aspect while describing them as part of the government.

Published: 22nd March 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 10:50 AM

Bopparaju Venkateswarlu

AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the plan of agitation, employees under the banner of AP JAC Amaravati launched ‘Work to Rule’ from Tuesday. AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu along with the officer bearers visited the head offices in the city and interacted with the employees on taking the agitation forward to press the government to fulfil their demands.

Speaking to mediapersons, AP JAC Amaravati Chairman said that the government was doing injustice to employees in every aspect while describing them as part of the government. He asserted that the assurance given by Chief Minister Jagan in February last year with regard to payment of 11th PRC arrears to employees in four months was not realised to date.

He also said that apart from the work to rule, they would intensify the agitation if the government fails to resolve the financial and non-financial of the employees, regularisation of contract workers, abolition of Contributory Pension Scheme, enhancing the wages of outsourcing staff and other demands.

