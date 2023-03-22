Home States Andhra Pradesh

Door-to-door survey to identify H3N2 cases in AP

Over 6.3 lakh households surveyed by health department in Guntur

Published: 22nd March 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

`GUNTUR: With the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) raising concern over the rise in the viral fever cases linked to Influenza A H3N2, a subtype of viruses that causes influenza, the district medical and health department officials are conducting a door-to-door survey to identify the people suffering from fever and cold.

Over 6.3 lakh houses have been surveyed in Guntur so far. The ANMs have been reaching out to every household under the respective village and ward secretariat and have been collecting the blood samples of those who are suffering from the H3N2 virus.

A testing lab has been set up at Guntur Medical College to test the collected samples. Though no H3N2 viral case has been reported till now, officials are raising awareness among people on the precautions to be taken and encouraging them to wear masks in crowded places.

According to the official reports, as many as 7.14 lakh houses are present in the Guntur district, the ASHA workers, ANMs, and ward and village volunteers started the survey on March 13 and have completed the survey in 6.36 lakh houses, which is over 90 per cent.

Meanwhile, the ANMs, and ASHA workers are increasing awareness among the people on the H3N2 virus and its symptoms and have been advising those who are suffering from colds, and cough which is the symptoms of the virus not to panic and providing them with the necessary medication.

On the other hand, the doctors are suggesting the public not use random antibiotics or unprescribed medicines as this flu is viral but not bacterial. The symptoms of this flu as observed are cough, body pains, high-grade to moderate fever, throat pain, rarely dizziness and vomiting in the first five days, and running nose, and dry cough after five days to up to two-three weeks.

Social distancing will help curb the spread

