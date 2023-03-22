Over 37 lakh students to get ragi malt thrice a week in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Incorporating ragi malt and a pack of nutrients under the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy observed that no government in the past has thought about the dietary requirements of schoolchildren for the well-being of their mental and physical health.

The supplements will be served three times a week to 37,63,698 students of 44,392 government and aided schools across the State. The government will incur an additional expenditure of Rs 86 lakh annually.

Addressing the students and officials virtually, Jagan said, “From day one, the YSRC government has been thinking of how to reduce the number of school dropouts, how to improve facilities in schools, what should be done to help students develop their intellectual capabilities and how to encourage them to pursue higher studies.”

With the addition of ragi malt, he said, the Gorumudda scheme has been improved. “The drink will provide iron and calcium for the growth of children,” he added. Stating that every measure they have taken reflects the government’s concern for children, the CM pointed out that nutritious food is being provided to pregnant women and children.

Asserting that the government is guiding children at every step, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy elaborated, “We have worked towards introducing English medium, CBSE syllabus and bilingual textbooks in government schools. While interactive flat panels have been introduced for students from Class VI, tablets have been distributed to Class VIII students.”

He added that schemes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena were introduced to secure the future of the students and make them capable of competing with the world. Taking a dig at the previous TDP government, he urged the people to notice the difference between the two governments.

“The previous government had spent Rs 450 crore in a year for the midday meals, while we are spending Rs 1,824 crore. Moreover, they did not clear bills pertaining to aayas and groceries for eight to ten months, further affecting the quality. We are additionally spending Rs 86 crore for Ragi malt, taking the total to Rs 1,910 crore,” Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy explained.

Elaborating on the diet provided to government schoolchildren, CM Jagan said, “As many as 15 types of food items are served to children. We serve boiled eggs five days a week and peanut chikki for three days. From now on, Ragi malt will also be served for three days.”

Further, he appreciated Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (SSSCT) for partnering with the State government to implement the new initiative. Concluding, Jagan wished luck to the students who will be writing public exams next month. Later, he interacted with officials and students and received their feedback on government welfare initiatives for schoolchildren.

SSSCT managing trustee RJ Rathnakar said, “On the eve of Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, the Trust has started the new initiative with the Divine Blessings of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba.”Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and others also spoke.

