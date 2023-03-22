Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan Kalyan ignoring alliance, not cooperating with BJP, says Madhav

Published: 22nd March 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh BJP MLC PVN Madhav

Andhra Pradesh BJP MLC PVN Madhav (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP MLC PVN Madhav on Tuesday lashed out at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for ignoring alliance dharma and accusing him of not cooperating with the BJP.

“We requested for his cooperation in recent the MLC elections, but there has been no response,” he said while addressing a media conference in Vijayawada on Tuesday.“The alliance seems to be namesake as JSP is not taking part in any of the programmes organised by BJP,” he added.

Highlighting the lack of support from the JSP cadre at the field level, Madhav said that in the recent election when the PDF resorted to social media propaganda that it has Jana Sena support, JSP leadership failed to condemn the same even when BJP had asked it to do so.

“If they want to go their own way, it's their wish. But, if JSP desires to continue the alliance, there is a need for both parties to work together at the field level, of which even Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan exhorted during JSP formation day celebrations recently,” he said.

However, he was quick to point out that the party’s central leadership has the final say on any decision on alliance and party organisation, which they will simply follow.

“Pawan Kalyan has good support and if both parties take a proactive approach at the field level, it will create a miracle in State politics. The lack of a strong third alternative in the state gave people chance to opt for TDP in the recent MLC elections. Though BJP gained more vote percentage when compared to before, it suffered, particularly in North Andhra,” the BJP leader added.

