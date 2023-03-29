Home States Andhra Pradesh

File counter on Kapu reservation: Andhra Pradesh High Court to govt

Government pleader B Satya Sivaji said several petitions are pending regarding the matter and there are at various stages of hearing.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government to file a counter on the petition filed seeking directions to the government to implement the Act that it enacted providing 5% reservation for Kapus, in concurrence with the Centre’s Act of providing 10% reservation to Economically Weaker Sections in upper castes.

The petition was filed by Kapu leader Ch Harirama Jogaiah. On behalf of the petitioner, counsel P Gangaiah Naidu informed the court that the previous government had made a legislation providing 5% quota for Kapus. But, the State government was not implementing it, he said.

