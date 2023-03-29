File counter on Kapu reservation: Andhra Pradesh High Court to govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government to file a counter on the petition filed seeking directions to the government to implement the Act that it enacted providing 5% reservation for Kapus, in concurrence with the Centre’s Act of providing 10% reservation to Economically Weaker Sections in upper castes.

The petition was filed by Kapu leader Ch Harirama Jogaiah. On behalf of the petitioner, counsel P Gangaiah Naidu informed the court that the previous government had made a legislation providing 5% quota for Kapus. But, the State government was not implementing it, he said.

Government pleader B Satya Sivaji said several petitions are pending regarding the matter and there are at various stages of hearing. The HC gave time to file counter and posted the matter to April 26.

